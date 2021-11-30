Neutrino USD Reaches One Day Volume of $30.44 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $554.67 million and approximately $30.44 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.76 or 0.07886797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.42 or 1.00148894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 562,466,663 coins and its circulating supply is 562,466,076 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

