Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 272,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

