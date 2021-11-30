NewYorkCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,357.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $6,357.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00366143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

