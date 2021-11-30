Next Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. 29,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

