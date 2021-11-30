Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.01. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,117. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.30. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.