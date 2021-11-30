Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises 3.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

AFT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,231. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.