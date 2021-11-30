Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after buying an additional 552,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.87. 17,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,488. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.12 and a 200 day moving average of $294.13. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

