Next Capital Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $73.53. 11,496,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.