Next Capital Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE SGFY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,256. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.