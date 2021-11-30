NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,753 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

