NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

