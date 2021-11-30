NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $845,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

