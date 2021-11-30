NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $681,000.

TTAI stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35.

