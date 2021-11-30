NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($113.20).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NEXT stock traded down GBX 100 ($1.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,862 ($102.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,847. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,374 ($83.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,027.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,993.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

