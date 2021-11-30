NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

