NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in NIKE by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

