Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,252,486,973 coins and its circulating supply is 8,638,236,973 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

