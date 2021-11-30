Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the October 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTTYY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 200,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,755. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

