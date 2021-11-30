Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,942,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.