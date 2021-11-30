Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 89,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 228,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 228,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

