Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.06 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

