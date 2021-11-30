Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

