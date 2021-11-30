Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.23 and a 200 day moving average of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.