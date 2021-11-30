Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $31,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.46.

NYSE PSA opened at $331.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.83. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

