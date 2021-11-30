Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

