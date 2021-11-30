Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

