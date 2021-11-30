Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 56.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

