Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

