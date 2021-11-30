Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JWN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

