NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($48.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NORMA Group stock traded down €0.58 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €32.72 ($37.18). 54,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.25 and a 200 day moving average of €41.40. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €33.20 ($37.73) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

