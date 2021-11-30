NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($48.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NORMA Group stock traded down €0.58 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €32.72 ($37.18). 54,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.25 and a 200 day moving average of €41.40. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €33.20 ($37.73) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

