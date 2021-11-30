North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.31.

NOA opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

