Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $207,571,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $22,722,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $8,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of IAS opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.