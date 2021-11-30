Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

