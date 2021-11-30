Northern Trust Corp Sells 161,828 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,237,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWTR stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

