Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,601 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,763,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

