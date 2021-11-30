Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,082 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESSA. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

