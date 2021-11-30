Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $356.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.