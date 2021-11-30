Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.29 and last traded at $201.50. Approximately 69,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,631,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.96.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,946 shares of company stock valued at $42,691,188. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 77.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

