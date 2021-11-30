Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

