Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

