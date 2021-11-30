Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NTR opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

