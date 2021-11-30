NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist decreased their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.99. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

