Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RXDX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.