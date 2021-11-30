Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $735,000 in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 525,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $319.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $244,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $272,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,431 shares of company stock worth $800,122. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.