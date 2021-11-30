Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,519 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 54.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

