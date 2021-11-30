Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $98,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

