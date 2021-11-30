Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.