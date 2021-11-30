Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NXP stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.89.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
