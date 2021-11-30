NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,662,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 513,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

WU opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

