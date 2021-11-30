NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,174 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

